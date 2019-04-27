River Valley High School Track and Field Coach Breaks Record Dressed as a Banana

ARDEN-ARCADE — A fun record was broken Saturday at the American River Parkway Half Marathon.

Yuba City’s River Valley High School Track and Field coach Melvin Nyairo has broken the record for the Fastest Half Marathon Dressed as a fruit.

His fruit of choice? A banana.

Nyairo said he got the idea after resolving to be a world record holder.

He timed in at 1:17:48. The previous record holder ran a time of 1:19:13 dressed as a bunch of grapes.

Nyairo has ran 18 half-marathons and also ran in the 2017 Boston Marathon.