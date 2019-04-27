River Valley High School Track and Field Coach Breaks Record Dressed as a Banana

Posted 4:24 PM, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23PM, April 27, 2019

ARDEN-ARCADE — A fun record was broken Saturday at the American River Parkway Half Marathon.

Yuba City’s River Valley High School Track and Field coach Melvin Nyairo has broken the record for the Fastest Half Marathon Dressed as a fruit.

His fruit of choice? A banana.

Nyairo said he got the idea after resolving to be a world record holder.

He timed in at 1:17:48. The previous record holder ran a time of 1:19:13 dressed as a bunch of grapes.

Nyairo has ran 18 half-marathons and also ran in the 2017 Boston Marathon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.