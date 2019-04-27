Roseville Police Searching for Man Suspected of Attempting to Kidnap a 12-Year-Old Boy

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Police Department is searching for a man suspected of attempted kidnapping.

Around 4:15 p.m Friday, a 12-year-old boy was approached by a man in a car after he got off the school bus near Sharp Circle and Breuner Drive.

The boy reported to police that the man drove by him once and then circled back and asked him if he needed a ride home.

When he declined, the man became aggressive and demanded the boy get in the car.

The boy ran and the driver sped away down Harding Boulevard.

The man’s car is described as a lime green 4-door sedan with dark interior and rips on the seat. The back windows were tinted and the hood of the car had noticeable oxidation marks.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with brown eyes and a brown beard with some gray hairs. At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville Police at 916-774-5000.