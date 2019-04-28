Stockton Community Organizations Gather for ‘Unity In The Community’ Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of children and families came out to Stockton's Oak Park on Sunday for Ground Zero's third annual Unity In The Community event.

"Hope to set the tone for the summer and encourage the kids to take the streets back with positivity, nothing less," organizer Demar Johnson, of Balloons Over Bullets, told FOX40.

Balloons Over Bullets teamed up with other Stockton organizations to put on the event.

The groups all coming together for one purpose.

"That common goal is a better Stockton and that's what we're pushing for," Johnson said.

The free event featured bounce castles, fun games, music and food.

Event organizers say it's about highlighting the positives in Stockton for a day after a few violent weeks in the city.

"This is a day for the kids to be kids and the adults to be adults. We can talk about the real problems that are surrounding our communities and come up with real solutions as a community," Johnson said.

jaime gonzales with Kelly's Angels, a nonprofit that offers resources and support for children of homicide victim's, was also there.

"We're all here for the community," Kelly's Angels organizer Jaime Gonzales said. "It's a nice thing when we see everyone come together and everyones having a good time."

Gonzales says he hopes having more positive events like Unity In The Community will lead to real change in the city.

"You're not alone in your community. We all stand together. We're all stocktonians."

The Ground Zero Coalition says Sunday's event was just the spring kickoff. They plan to host more community events across Stockton throughout the spring and summer months.