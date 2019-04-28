× Tahoe Park Man Arrested for ‘Attempted Possession of Weapon of Mass Destruction’

SACRAMENTO — A Tahoe Park man is suspected of having bomb-making supplies in his apartment.

Thirty-Five-year-old David Wolpert was arrested Saturday morning after officers went to his 15th Avenue apartment for a welfare check, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Inside, investigators say they found materials used in the making of explosives.

Wolpert was arrested for attempted possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Investigators later said there was no specific threat to any person or place.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.