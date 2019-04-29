Bicyclist Found Unconscious after Hit-and-Run Crash in Sacramento

Posted 5:03 PM, April 29, 2019, by

SACRAMENTO — A bicyclist was left unconscious and bleeding after colliding with a vehicle Saturday in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department reports the bicyclist and vehicle crashed in the area of Alhambra Boulevard and T Street around 2 a.m.

The vehicle left the scene.

The victim was hospitalized with a head injury, according to the police department.

No witnesses have come forward with information about the crash and the police department has not been able to identify the vehicle involved.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.