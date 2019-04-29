Bicyclist Found Unconscious after Hit-and-Run Crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A bicyclist was left unconscious and bleeding after colliding with a vehicle Saturday in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department reports the bicyclist and vehicle crashed in the area of Alhambra Boulevard and T Street around 2 a.m.

The vehicle left the scene.

The victim was hospitalized with a head injury, according to the police department.

No witnesses have come forward with information about the crash and the police department has not been able to identify the vehicle involved.