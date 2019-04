Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wellspring Women’s Center is a drop-in center in Oak Park providing approximately 200 women and children per day with services including nutritious meals, safety net services, case management overseen by a licensed clinical social worker, individual counseling, an intensive art therapy program.

Celebrate Big Day of Giving 2019 by joining Wellspring from 4-6pm on Thursday, May 2 to get a tour of the center and learn about their partnership with Mercy Pedalers.

More info:

Big Day of Giving

Thursday

BigDayOfGiving.Org/WellSpringWomensCenter