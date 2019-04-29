Press play to summer at Sacramento’s favorite free weekly music festival in the heart of downtown Sacramento, Concerts in the Park presented by Dignity Health! Rock out to headliner Joy & Madness along with Simple Creation, Heather Evans and DJ Eddie Z spinning between sets. Always free and always fun for all ages, enjoy live art created by Ashton Bohm, hula hoop performers, boutique vendors, local food trucks and cold drinks all night long. Get there early to snag your free lei courtesy of Kona Brewing Co. and stay late, your #CIPSAC wristband also gets you savings at official after-party locations across downtown Sacramento!
