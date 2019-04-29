Joy & Madness Performs at FOX40

Posted 3:21 PM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:39PM, April 29, 2019

Concerts In The Park headliners Joy & Madness stops by FOX40 to get us all dancing on a Monday morning.

Catch them Friday, May 3 at Cesar Chavez Plaza.

Click here for more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.