O’Rourke Visits Modesto Junior College to Discuss $5 Trillion Climate Change Plan

MODESTO -- Presidential Democratic hopeful Beto O'Rourke was in Modesto Monday to tour the city’s junior college and tout what he calls his bold plan to tackle climate change.

Among solar panels, canals and student innovation, former Congressman O'Rourke paid Modesto Junior College a visit and listened intently, as well as shared his own plan for the nation's future.

"Five trillion dollars of investment in infrastructure, which can mean wind turbines and solar panels in the next generation but it can also mean the infrastructure to transmit that power. The infrastructure to store that power when the sun is not shining, when the wind is not blowing," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke is one of 21 Democrats vying for the presidential seat and is the first candidate to visit the campus.

Students FOX40 spoke to welcomed his interest.

"I'm encouraged by it. I am not a registered Democrat, I’m actually affiliated with a different party, but anyone who's interested in our valley and what our needs are here in the Central Valley, I’m interested to hear what they have to say," said student Amber Gariety.

After his tour, the Texas politician joined city and county leaders at a roundtable where they discussed water issues, agriculture and climate change.

"But that we’re still using the rule-making authority under the EPA to protect our water, to protect our air, to raise our standards for how we generate electricity with a new, clean power plan," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke says he also plans to rejoin the Paris climate agreement if he is elected president.