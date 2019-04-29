Police: Neighbor Pours Lighter Fluid on Child, Barricades Himself Inside Home

SACRAMENTO — Police in Sacramento say a North Sacramento man barricaded himself inside his home after he reportedly poured lighter fluid on a child on the other side of his fence Saturday evening.

The child was not injured, investigators say.

According to the police department, officers tried to speak with the man but he barricaded himself inside his home on Estes Way and threatened officers with a knife.

SWAT officers and crisis negotiators responded to the scene, but police say officers used “chemical agents” to get the man to come outside.

The man tried to run, investigators say, but was caught by a K-9.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later arrested, police said.