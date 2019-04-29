Police Search for Man Seen Exposing Himself to Students Near Sacramento Elementary, Middle Schools

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department says they are searching for a man involved in at least three indecent exposure incidents Monday morning.

All three incidents happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of 40th Avenue and Ortega Street, according to Marcus Basquez with the police department. Will C. Wood Middle, Peter Burnett Elementary, Elder Creek Elementary and Camellia Elementary schools are all near the area.

Police say the man tried to talk to each of the 12-year-old girls as they walked to school.

During the first encounter, the man stayed in his black Honda Civic and tried to show the girl pornography on his cell phone. The second victim said the man was fondling himself inside his car.

The man left his vehicle during the third incident but did not approach the child, according to the police department.

Working with @SacPolice to make public aware of indecent exposure suspect: White male with dark hair, thin build, driving black vehicle in vicinity surrounding Will C. Wood Middle, Peter Burnett, Elder Creek and Camellia Elementary Schools. Pls call 9-1-1 if you have any info. pic.twitter.com/woG7gSBVhE — Sac City Unified (@officialSCUSD) April 29, 2019

The girls were not injured and were able to walk to school, where they reported the incidents.

Basquez reports the man was described as being white and in his early 20s. He is thin and has dark, spiked hair. At the time he was wearing a black shirt and black and red shorts.