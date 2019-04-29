Sisters Hope Renderings Will Breathe New Life Into 1986 Yuba City Cold Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Christina Gordon was 9 years old the last time she saw her mother.

"Even when our parents split, we were always with our mom," Gordon told FOX40. "So to not have her there in the blink of an eye was very traumatizing."

The year was 1986.

Gordon's mother, 32-year-old Eva Crist, had recently broken up with Efran Caldera Meza, who was also 32 years old at the time. Yuba City police say Meza killed Crist, stabbing her to death in an alley behind the Oasis Tavern after seeing her dance with another man.

He was never caught and four children were left without a mother.

"It's not right," Gordon said. "He took a mom away from four children. And it's hard to explain to my kids why they'll never meet their grandmother or have her there for special events in my life or my sister's life."

Gordon has lost touch with two of her siblings but she and her sister have made a mission of making sure their mother's case is not forgotten.

"I've been doing this since I was 18 years old," she said. "I've been on the phone with the coroners, the lead detectives, everybody, trying to find out why nothing's being done."

There's a Facebook page called Justice for Eva Crist and Gordon says the case is gaining new momentum with a new district attorney and a new lead detective working on it.

They're hoping some new age-progressed renderings, made with help from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, will generate tips.

"It would mean the world to me and my sister," Gordon said. "We're the only ones left and I don't want him to get away with it. I don't want her to die in vain like that and no justice be served."

If he still alive, Meza would be 64 years old.

Investigators say Meza had a tattoo of a rosary with the letters "EXCM" next to it on his left hand. A tattoo of the name Carmen was on the left side of his chest, along with a scar.

Meza has also gone by several other names that include Efern M. Calderas, Efrain Calderas, Efren Meza Calderas, Efren Caldrea, Epherain Meza Calderas, Efren Calderas Meza, Pedro G. Meza and Roberta Alvidrez.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.