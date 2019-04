Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The eastbound Fruitridge Road exit on Highway 99 was closed after a woman was killed early Monday.

California Highway Patrol investigators say a car had broken down on the ramp and the two people inside got out to push the car up the incline.

At some point, investigators say, the two lost control of the car and it rolled back and down a grassy embankment, killing one of the people trying to push it.

The condition of the other person was not immediately known.

The exit is expected to be closed for a few hours.

Fruitridge Road remains open.