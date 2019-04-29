Vallejo Man Faces DUI, Manslaughter Charges after Woman Killed in Fairfield Crash

FAIRFIELD — A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs after crashing into a car Sunday, killing an 85-year-old woman.

Arnulfo Santos-Reyes, 31 (Credit: Fairfield Police Department)

Around 3 a.m., a Toyota Sienna was turning left onto Beck Avenue from eastbound Highway 12. The Fairfield Police Department reports a Dodge Challenger traveling west on the highway ran the red light at the intersection, hitting the Toyota.

All three people in the Toyota were injured and taken to a local hospital, according to the police department. One of the occupants, 85-year-old Margaret Abudawood, later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 59-year-old Fairfield resident, was still in the hospital and in critical condition Monday. The driver’s 58-year-old wife sustained major but non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Police later arrested the driver of the Dodge, 31-year-old Arnulfo Santos-Reyes from Vallejo. He was booked into the Solano County Jail and faces felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

