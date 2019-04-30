Around 70 People Ordered to Leave Encampment on Stockton Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Bright pink notices littered a homeless encampment Tuesday on Stockton Boulevard in South Sacramento.

"There’s no reason why I should have to go through this, my family shouldn’t," said Michael Goins.

They let the dozens of people who live in tents on the property know their days there were numbered.

Goins learned Sunday that he needed to be off the lot by Wednesday morning.

"There’s nowhere to go," he said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office issued orders to vacate the property to roughly 70 people living there.

The lot is owned but the county and the Sacramento Redevelopment and Housing Agency plans to build affordable housing units and retail on the property.

"We’re at a point now where it needs to be cleaned up and get ready for that project to take place," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Tess Deterding.

But people living on the property say they have nowhere else to go.

Homeless advocates are planning a protest, saying there is no available shelter for the people being asked to move. They're asking that the eviction be put on hold until they are able to come up with a viable place for the homeless community to move.

"I don’t want to be bothered. I don’t want to bother nobody," Goins told FOX40. "Everybody should have the right to live their lives the way they want to."

The sheriff’s office says it has been working with people living in the area since January in order to connect them with organizations that help with housing, mental health and medical treatment.

"Anybody that is, hopefully, willing to go through that process and accept those services has been offered and given some type of service," Deterding said.

Businesses across the street like Beck’s Shoe Emporium have seen the camp grow in recent months. They are happy to see something is being done and say crime and trash from the camp has impacted their business.

"South Sac kind of has a bad image and then when you hear about this camp right across the street from us people are like, 'Well, I don’t want to go there,'" said James Musgrave, who works at Beck's. "Businesses are trying to thrive and pay their taxes and support families, and it’s hard sometimes when you have a lot of these problems out here."

Musgrave hopes move-out day goes smoothly. However, people living there say they don’t plan to leave quietly.

"People here need help and there’s no reason why people can’t," Goins said. "They forgot the old school way of how to help their fellow man."

People have been asked to be off the property by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

There is no timeline for the affordable housing project planned for the site but it could likely take a few years.