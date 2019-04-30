Burglars Pry Open Dozens of Mailboxes in San Joaquin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- Seventy-two mailboxes in the small San Joaquin County community of Lockeford were broken into over the weekend, leaving many families in the area feeling vulnerable.

Neighbors are worried the burglars could strike again.

"Who knows? Maybe they're after checks like that or government checks or maybe just vandalism," neighbor Manuel Espinola said.

Espinola's mailbox appeared to be untouched, but several others across the street were pried open.

The burglars struck on five different streets in the same subdivision.

"Come on, really? I mean find something else worthwhile in your life to do," Kathy Garcia said.

She and her husband Ben are missing mail but in the back of their minds, they believe the burglars will be caught.

"There’s always people watching no matter what time they did this, I mean, they’re gonna get caught eventually," Ben Garcia said.

Neighbors shared surveillance video with FOX40 of what they call a suspicious red car that was seen around 4:30 Monday morning. The sheriff's office says the break-ins happened sometime between late Sunday night to early Monday.