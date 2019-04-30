Capitol to Capitol

Posted 1:11 PM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:51PM, April 30, 2019


The 49th Annual Capitol-to-Capitol Program is days away from departing to Washington, D.C. Local elected officials, business leaders, and key stakeholders travel to our nation’s capitol to advocate for programs and resources to help better serve the region.

Learn more about the program and register to be an attendee at MetroChamber.org/advocacy-programs/.

More info:
Watch the Capitol To Capitol coverage on FOX40 News
49th Annual Capitol-To-Capitol
May 4th - 8th
MetroChamber.org
Facebook: @SacramentoMetroChamber
Twitter: @Metro_Chamber

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.