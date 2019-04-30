How to Keep Your Information Safe Online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is in the studio with cyber crime expert and author David Groot learning about the best ways to keep his information safe.

Cybercrime is the 2nd most reported crime on earth. The U.S. had the most data breaches of any country, 1013 data breaches in the U.S. in 2016.

145,000,000 Americans had their social security number stolen during the Equifax breach.

According to David Groot, author of The Threat Is Real: Protecting You And Your Family From The Global Threat Of Cyber Crime: “There is a real possibility that Cyber Crime will ruin your life.”