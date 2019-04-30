How to Keep Your Information Safe Online

Posted 11:00 AM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01AM, April 30, 2019

Pedro is in the studio with cyber crime expert and author David Groot learning about the best ways to keep his information safe.

Cybercrime is the 2nd most reported crime on earth. The U.S. had the most data breaches of any country, 1013 data breaches in the U.S. in 2016.

145,000,000 Americans had their social security number stolen during the Equifax breach.

According to David Groot, author of The Threat Is Real: Protecting You And Your Family From The Global Threat Of Cyber Crime: “There is a real possibility that Cyber Crime will ruin your life.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.