List of Sacramento Area Priests, Deacons Accused of Sexual Abuse Has Been Released

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Diocese has released the list of priests and deacons who have been "credibly accused" of sexual abuse.
In the report, “credible” is said to represent a reasonable person’s conclusion that, based on the information at hand, the accusation is more likely to be true than not.
The list names 44 priests and two permanent deacons from the Diocese of Sacramento. The list was formed based on a review of personnel records of nearly 1,500 bishops, priests and permanent deacons, spanning from 1950 to present day.
The earliest reported incident occurred in 1955 and the latest was in 2014.
The priests and deacons have all been credibly accused of sexually abusing 130 minors or young adults, aged 25 and under -- 91 male victims and 39 female victims.
According to the report, three men make up for nearly half of the incidents reported -- 60 out of 130.
In a press release, Bishop Jaime Soto said:
"This list is heartbreaking. It is a sickening and sobering account of the history of sex abuse by clergy in our diocese.
it is repulsive to see the evil acts that were perpetrated upon innocent children and young people entrusted to our care.
I apologize for the sins and failures of the past and i am resolutely determined that such acts of abuse should never again occur in our diocese.
I pledge to you that i and my brother priests are zealous in our efforts to ensure that our parishes and other church ministries are safe environments for our children and young people."
The list is available at https://www.scd.org/clergyabuse
Here are the churches where abuse most likely happened in the Sacramento region:
Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, Sacramento
Our Lady of Guadalpue, Sacramento
St. Ignatius, Sacramento
St. Pius X Seminary Annex, Sacramento and Galt
Divine Savior, Sacramento
St. Joseph Parish, Sacramento
Holy Spirit, Sacramento
Our Lady of Lourdes, Sacramento
St. Peter, Sacramento
St. Philomene, Sacramento
St. Anne, Sacramento
All Hallows, Sacramento
Immaculate Conception, Sacramento
St. Robert, Sacramento
St. Paul, Sacramento
Holy Cross, Bryte (West Sacramento)
St. John Vianney, Rancho Cordova
Holy Family, Citrus Heights
Our Lady of the Assumption, Carmichael
St. James, Davis
St. Isidore, Yuba City
Holy Rosary, Woodland
St. Joseph, Rio Vista
St. Therese, Isleton
St. Joseph, Clarksburg
St. Pius X Seminary, Galt
Jesuit High School, Sacramento
Christian Brothers High School, Sacramento
Here are other churches where the accused priests/deacons also worked locally:
St. Francis High School, Sacramento
Sutter Memorial Hospital, Sacramento
St. Charles Borromeo, Sacramento
Presentation Parish. Sacramento
St. Charles, Sacramento
St. Patrick, Grass Valley
St. Joseph, Lincoln
St. Peter, Dixon
St. Patrick, Placerville
St. Joseph, Auburn
St. Rose, Roseville
Sacred Heart, Sacramento