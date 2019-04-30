List of Sacramento Area Priests, Deacons Accused of Sexual Abuse Has Been Released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Diocese has released the list of priests and deacons who have been "credibly accused" of sexual abuse.

In the report, “credible” is said to represent a reasonable person’s conclusion that, based on the information at hand, the accusation is more likely to be true than not.

The list names 44 priests and two permanent deacons from the Diocese of Sacramento. The list was formed based on a review of personnel records of nearly 1,500 bishops, priests and permanent deacons, spanning from 1950 to present day.

The earliest reported incident occurred in 1955 and the latest was in 2014.

The priests and deacons have all been credibly accused of sexually abusing 130 minors or young adults, aged 25 and under -- 91 male victims and 39 female victims.

According to the report, three men make up for nearly half of the incidents reported -- 60 out of 130.

In a press release, Bishop Jaime Soto said:

"This list is heartbreaking. It is a sickening and sobering account of the history of sex abuse by clergy in our diocese.

it is repulsive to see the evil acts that were perpetrated upon innocent children and young people entrusted to our care. I apologize for the sins and failures of the past and i am resolutely determined that such acts of abuse should never again occur in our diocese. I pledge to you that i and my brother priests are zealous in our efforts to ensure that our parishes and other church ministries are safe environments for our children and young people."

The list is available at https://www.scd.org/clergyabuse

Here are the churches where abuse most likely happened in the Sacramento region:

Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, Sacramento

Our Lady of Guadalpue, Sacramento

St. Ignatius, Sacramento

St. Pius X Seminary Annex, Sacramento and Galt

Divine Savior, Sacramento

St. Joseph Parish, Sacramento

Holy Spirit, Sacramento

Our Lady of Lourdes, Sacramento

St. Peter, Sacramento

St. Philomene, Sacramento

St. Anne, Sacramento

All Hallows, Sacramento

Immaculate Conception, Sacramento

St. Robert, Sacramento

St. Paul, Sacramento

Holy Cross, Bryte (West Sacramento)

St. John Vianney, Rancho Cordova

Holy Family, Citrus Heights

Our Lady of the Assumption, Carmichael

St. James, Davis

St. Isidore, Yuba City

Holy Rosary, Woodland

St. Joseph, Rio Vista

St. Therese, Isleton

St. Joseph, Clarksburg

St. Pius X Seminary, Galt

Jesuit High School, Sacramento

Christian Brothers High School, Sacramento

Here are other churches where the accused priests/deacons also worked locally:

St. Francis High School, Sacramento

Sutter Memorial Hospital, Sacramento

St. Charles Borromeo, Sacramento

Presentation Parish. Sacramento

St. Charles, Sacramento

St. Patrick, Grass Valley

St. Joseph, Lincoln

St. Peter, Dixon

St. Patrick, Placerville

St. Joseph, Auburn

St. Rose, Roseville

Sacred Heart, Sacramento