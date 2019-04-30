Lodi Police Announce Second Arrest in 2018 Double Homicide

LODI — Lodi police say a 19-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for her role in a double homicide.

Santana Rodriguez was taken into custody on East Kettleman Lane. The 19-year-old has been booked into the Lodi City Jail on suspicion of murder.

On Sept. 9 of last year, two men were shot in a convenience store parking lot on South Cherokee Lane near East Lodi Avenue around 2 a.m. Gerardo Maldonado De Santiago, 35, and Brian Soto, 21, both died from their gunshot wounds.

Lodi police believe the men were involved in some sort of argument with at least one other person prior to the deadly shooting.

Twenty-four-year-old Jaime Mora turned himself in days after the shooting and faces murder charges at the San Joaquin County Jail.

Several potential witnesses who were in the parking lot on Sept. 9 have still not come forward, according to the Lodi Police Department. Investigators have asked anyone with more information about the shooting to call the police department at 209-333-6727, Detective Shaw at 209-333-5541 or the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746.