Makeup 9-1-1, Beauty Emergency!

Posted 11:02 AM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01AM, April 30, 2019

Mae is in the studio with Jennifer Jones of Blades and Brushes Studio learning how to save your favorite damaged makeup products.

