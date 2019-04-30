Placer County Rocks at the Quarry

Posted 1:11 PM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:02PM, April 30, 2019


Placer County Rocks at the Quarry will feature Placer County’s finest brews and live music on Saturday, May 11th at Rocklin Quarry Park. Full pints and cans will be available for purchase from 11 craft breweries, plus wine, cider, and the addition of craft cocktails! GA, Designated Driver and Placer Premium tickets available. Event is ages 21+. Learn more at PlacerCountyRocks.com.

More info:
Placer County Rocks at the Quarry
Saturday, May 11th
4pm -10pm
4000 Rocklin Road
Rocklin
PlacerCountyRocks.com

