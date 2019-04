Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Placer County Rocks at the Quarry will feature Placer County’s finest brews and live music on Saturday, May 11th at Rocklin Quarry Park. Full pints and cans will be available for purchase from 11 craft breweries, plus wine, cider, and the addition of craft cocktails! GA, Designated Driver and Placer Premium tickets available. Event is ages 21+. Learn more at PlacerCountyRocks.com

Placer County Rocks at the Quarry

Saturday, May 11th

4pm -10pm

4000 Rocklin Road

Rocklin

PlacerCountyRocks.com