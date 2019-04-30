Sacramento Beer Week’s Capitol Brewers Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy Sacramento Beer Week’s 10th Anniversary at the Official and Exclusive Closing Event, the Capitol Brewers Dinner; a celebration of Sacramento's top Brewers and most talented Farm-to-Fork Chefs. A five-course prix fixe menu will partner each course with a featured Chef and Brewer, curated to take your palate on a culinary journey around our bountiful agricultural region.

The evening will begin with a Tasting Hour, where guests may nibble on small bites and enjoy unlimited tastings of beers created by local Craft Brewers from the Sacramento Area Brewers Guild. Once seated for dinner, each Chef and Brewer duo will present their course, explaining why each brew pairs so perfectly with its accompanying dish.

Tickets available at bit.ly/CapBrewDinner

More info:

Capitol Brewers Dinner

Sunday 6-9 pm

Beatnik Studios

723 S St

SacBeerWeek.com

Localis

LocalisSacramento.com

Mraz Brewing Company

MrazBrewingCompany.com