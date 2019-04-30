Sheriff’s Office: Suspect Identified in Murder of South Sacramento Man

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Investigators have identified and are searching for a suspect in a South Sacramento homicide.

Relatives found 49-year-old Demian Michael dead in his Peevey Court home April 14 after not hearing from him for a number of days. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says Michael was violently assaulted.

Loved ones and police believe the homicide was not random and the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that investigators had identified 30-year-old Joshua Thomas Vaden as a suspect in Michael’s death.

Vaden has a warrant out for his arrest and is a parolee-at-large, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has also captured images of a person of interest in the case. They are currently seeking that person’s identity.

Investigators are searching for Michael’s gray 2017 Ford Fiesta. It has the Illinois license plate AM73381.

If you have any information about Vaden, the person of interest or Michael’s car you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.