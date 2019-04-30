Stockton Police Investigate after Woman Shot at Apartment Complex

STOCKTON — A woman was shot Tuesday night at a Stockton apartment complex.

Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department reports the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Carrington Circle.

A 20-year-old woman was hit by the gunfire and transported to a local hospital, according to Silva.

It is unknown what led to the shooting and Silva could not provide any suspect information.

The Riverwood Healthcare Center and Calaveras Square Shopping Center are near the area where the shooting took place.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing investigation.