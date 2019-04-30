Gary is out at William Jessup University letting go of all his worries thanks to the Lend a Heart, Lend a Hand therapy dogs that are visiting campus during finals week.
Therapy Dogs for Finals Week
-
They Found This Dog by Her Owner’s Side after He Died. Then, They Took Her to His Funeral.
-
Denver Family Collecting Cards for Sick Dog During His Final Days
-
Meet the Newest Four-Legged Security Officers at Sacramento International Airport
-
George H.W. Bush’s Former Service Dog Sully has a New Job with the US Navy
-
Gambler Sets Another 1-Day Winnings Record on ‘Jeopardy!’
-
-
Blind Runner, Guide Dog Trio to Make History in NYC Half Marathon
-
Dog Nearly Dies from Xylitol Poisoning after Eating Sugar-Free Gum
-
Beagles Seen Being Force-Fed Chemicals in Viral Video to be Released from Michigan Testing Lab
-
Georgia Breeder Faces Charges after 700 Dogs Rescued From His Property
-
‘Our Hearts are Broken’: Family Says Body of Second Beloved Missing Dog Found
-
-
Homeless Man Raises Money for Dog Hit by Car
-
A Family Is Battling the City and a Neighbor to Keep Their Therapy Pets — Two Alpacas
-
Woman’s Service Dog Goes Missing in Fairfield