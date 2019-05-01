Dixon Businesses Say Students Get Rowdy, Disruptive on Early Dismissal Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON -- Business owners in Dixon are fed up after they say students from Dixon Montessori and C.A. Jacobs middle schools have been causing problems after they're dismissed early from school on Wednesdays.

Dixon police say the mid-day dismissals on Wednesdays have been ongoing for a couple of years now, but the problems started a few months ago.

“They bring their bikes in here, ride them inside,” Evam, who works at the nearby Taco Bell, told FOX40.

Taco Bell staff say some sixth, seventh and eighth graders got so rowdy that they threw a rock through a window not long after the restaurant was remodeled.

“Usually when they get out of hand, we ask them to leave,” Evam said. “Sometimes they'll even try to start fights outside."

To help deter any more trouble unruly students, Dixon police officers, school staff and even the principal of C.A. Jacobs Middle School are making it a point to make their presence known at the restaurants.

Wednesday, they were there when the kids showed up after school.

“So when we're talking with the kids, and they're kinda reluctant to give us their name, we got a teacher right there saying, ‘Oh, that's little Johnny Smith,’” Dixon Police Lieutenant Mike Tegeler said. “And then we get a whole different attitude and the kids seem to be a whole lot more receptive."