Dozens of Homeless Ordered to Leave Stockton Boulevard Encampment; Advocates Face Off with Law Enforcement

Posted 11:16 AM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, May 1, 2019

SACRAMENTO -- Dozens of homeless were ordered to leave a large encampment along Stockton Boulevard on Wednesday, leading to a tense standoff between advocates and law enforcement.

The lot is owned but the county and the Sacramento Redevelopment and Housing Agency plans to build affordable housing units and retail on the property. There is no timeline for construction.

"We’re at a point now where it needs to be cleaned up and get ready for that project to take place," Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Tess Deterding told FOX40 on Tuesday.

But people living on the property, where the old San Juan motel once stood, say they have nowhere else to go.

Wednesday morning was the deadline for the dozens of people living on the property.

Stockton Boulevard was closed in both directions in front of the property, near Fruitridge Road.

