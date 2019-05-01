Elk Grove Father and Son Attacked by Group after Arranging to Buy Cell Phone Through OfferUp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- It was supposed to be a meetup in Elk Grove to buy a cell phone and it turned into an all-out assault of a boy and his father.

When it comes to Aryan Rahimi’s 14-year-old little brother she can get protective.

"I was just trying to stay strong though for the sake of him. You know, he’s young," she told FOX40 on Wednesday.

It's why it was so hard for her to hear that her brother and her father were attacked Saturday night in front of their own home.

They were supposed to meet up with someone near the Rahimi home to buy a cell phone.

Instead, seven people showed up in a car, which was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance cameras.

Rahimi says her brother noticed the phones had locked screens and other people’s pictures on them.

"They have a few phones on them and when my dad and my brother saw that they already knew something was up," she said. "My dad, in our own language, told my brother, 'Just walk to the house. Walk away, I’ll be right behind you.'"

Rahimi says as they walked away they were attacked by the group. She says her father tried to protect her brother as the suspects grabbed for his wallet.

"They were like, 'Bring out the knife. Bring out the shank. He’s not giving me the wallet,'" Rahimi told FOX40.

"At some point during the conversation, the suspects all get out of the vehicle and start attacking the victims," said Jason Jimenez with the Elk Grove Police Department.

Jimenez reports the Rahimis met the alleged robbers through OfferUp, an app and website where people can buy and sell things locally.

Jimenez says it's always a good idea to meet buyers and sellers in public places. Police say they’re now offering up their parking lot as a meetup location for transactions that begin online.

"By suggesting such a location, it may deter those criminals that think this is that opportunity," he said.

It's a lesson the Rahimi family has learned, hoping whoever attacked them is brought to justice. If you have any information about the suspects in the attack you are asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department.