Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We joined Erik Gutierrez, chef at the Volcano Union Inn and Pub, as he prepares for Feast at the Fox. This event is Stockton's 2nd annual Farm to Table event hosted by Visit Stockton in partnership with the City of Stockton on May 10.Feast at the FoxFriday, May 10th at 6pmMain Street in front of The Fox Theatre(209) 938-1555