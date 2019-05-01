Fifth Annual Amador Four Fires Festival Preview

Posted 10:59 AM, May 1, 2019, by

Martina is in the kitchen getting a preview of what to expect at the upcoming Amador Four Fires Festival.

Guests at the fifth annual Amador Four Fires Festival will immerse themselves in a unique wine and culinary experience, featuring Amador Wine Country’s finest. 

Amador Four Fires Festival
Amador County Fairgrounds
May 4
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.AmadorFourFires.com

Celebrating four iconic wine regions that inspire the award-winning winemaking of Amador Wine Country, local wineries will pair their wines with international traditions of open flame cuisine.

