Gov. Newsom Joins American River College Custodial Staff for May Day

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is changing lightbulbs, paper towel dispensaries and raking outside in honor of May Day, an international holiday celebrating labor and the working class.

Happy International Workers Day, California! Today, Governor @GavinNewsom spent time at @ARCNewsToday with staff like Maria (@seiu1021) who showed the Governor some of the extraordinary and behind-the-scenes work she does every day. #MayDay #CaliforniaForAll pic.twitter.com/wQxm7njowl — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 1, 2019

Newsom on Wednesday joined the custodial staff at American River College.

The Democrat says California must prioritize workers as its economy grows.

“For so many Californians, having a job is about more than just getting a paycheck – it’s about belonging. It’s about understanding that you fit into a broader picture and that you provide value to others.” – Governor @GavinNewsom #CaliforniaForAll pic.twitter.com/G4zdh0gtBX — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 1, 2019

He’s also signed an executive order creating a new commission to study “the future of work.” The commission will explore how technology and economic advances will impact California’s workforce. It will develop a strategy to teach workers new skills and improve job quality.

The commission will have between 14 and 18 members and will be expected to complete its work by next February.