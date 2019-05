SACRAMENTO — Kevin, Joe and Nick are back together and coming to Sacramento.

The Jonas Brothers’ 40-city Happiness Begins Tour will stop at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Singers Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will also be performing.

We're a 🍭sucker🍭 for an all new @jonasbrothers TOUR!!! Tickets for #HappinessBeginsTour on sale Friday, May 10 🤘 pic.twitter.com/OkQClLsXJU — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) May 1, 2019

The Jonas Brothers released their latest song “Sucker” in February.

Tickets go on sale May 10.

See the full tour dates list HERE.