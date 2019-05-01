Oroville Man Accused of Offering Victims Rides in His Car Before Raping Them

OROVILLE — Butte County deputies arrested an Oroville man Tuesday on suspicion of raping three different victims over the span of three months.

Each victim described the same vehicle as they told Butte County investigators how they accepted a ride from a man before he sexually assaulted them.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office reports the assaults happened during three separate evenings in February, March and April. Each time the suspect allegedly drove his victim to a secluded, remote area in south Oroville where he sexually assaulted them then let them go.

Detectives were able to identify the 2005 white GMC Yukon XL described by the victims in a surveillance video. The SUV was found Tuesday around 7 a.m. at the Maidu Gas Station, where they found 25-year-old Nicholas Snowden.

Snowden was arrested on suspicion of three counts of rape, three counts of oral copulation, three counts of false imprisonment and one count of sodomy. He has been booked into the Butte County Jail where his bail has been set at $590,000.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have asked anyone with information about the assaults to call the sheriff’s office.