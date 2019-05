Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO -- After more than eight decades of cold drinks and live music, the owners of Old Ironsides say they have decided to sell.

"It's an iconic name in town and I hope that the new ownership will continue with that name," said co-owner Sam Kanelos.

The downtown Sacramento bar has been a staple since the 1930s.

"It's time for all of us just to start enjoying the later years," Kanelos said. "We're not in a hurry and we want to make sure that we do it the right way."