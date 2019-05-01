Project Hero’s 2019 Honor Ride

Simone is outside with Dayna Summers, President, Placer County Association of REALTORS and Phill Cooper, Project Hero, 2019 Honor Ride Chair learning about the 2019 Honor Ride.
Saturday, May 4
7 a.m.
Placer County Association of REALTORS | 270 Technology Way, Suite 100 Rocklin, CA
www.WeAreProjectHero.org | $75 for all routes
Founded in 2008, Project Hero is a groundbreaking national non-profit organization dedicated to helping Veterans and First Responders affected by PTSD, TBI and injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery, and resilience in their daily lives and increasing awareness to combat the national mental health emergency posed by PTSD and TBI.