Rat Poison Found in California Mountain Lion That Died

Posted 3:53 PM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, May 1, 2019

THOUSAND OAKS (AP) — Authorities say a mountain lion that died last month in the wilderness west of Los Angeles had rat poison in its system.

The lion dubbed P-47 had no visible wounds when it was found dead March 21.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said Tuesday that P-47 had six compounds of a rodenticide in its system. It’s unclear if that caused the death.

Researchers say P-47 may have eaten a squirrel or other animal that ingested the poison, or ate tainted prey.

The National Park Service has found poison compounds in more than a dozen local cougars.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.