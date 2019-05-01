Sacramento Police Say Suspicious Man Approached Girls While They Walked to School

CURTIS PARK — Police are searching for a suspicious man who two students say approached them Wednesday morning while they were on their way to school in the Curtis Park area.

The Sacramento Police Department reports the 15-year-old girls were both approached by a man driving a red Toyota Tacoma in the area of Portola Way and 21st Street.

The first incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. and the second happened less than an hour later around 8:15 a.m.

In both incidents, a Hispanic man in his 30s drove up to a female student then began talking to her, according to the police department. The girl ran from the man and in one incident he followed the student before leaving the area.

Sacramento police say the man is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build. He has a dark mustache and was wearing a black shirt, black baseball hat and blue jeans.

His Toyota did not have a rear license plate.

If you have any information about the man involved in the two incidents you are asked to call the police department or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.