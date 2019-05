STOCKTON — Stockton homicide detectives were on East March Lane Wednesday after a deadly shooting.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Stockton Police Department reports officers found a man who had been shot near Holiday Drive.

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his wounds.

It is unknown what led to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this homicide investigation.