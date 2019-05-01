Utterly Fun 0.5K Beer Run Preview

Eric is outside getting a preview of the Utterly Fun 0.5K Beer Run hosted by the Rotary Club of Vaca Valley.

The “fun-raising” event – set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 — is a benefit for the Vacaville Boys and Girls Club’s “Blessings in a Backpack” program that feeds at-risk youth in the community, as well as other community projects such as Play 4 All Park, Veterans Stand Down, Habitat for Humanity, the Napa/Solano Food Bank and Friday night meals for the homeless at Epiphany Episcopal Church. The event is organized by the members of the Rotary Club of VacaValley Eventide, and has been arranged so that festivities kick off just as the opening day of the Vacaville Farmer’s Market is about to wrap up.