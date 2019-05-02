14-Year-Old Arrested in Stockton for Stealing Car with Two Small Children in Back Seat

STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Stockton after stealing a car with two small children in the back seat.

Around 5:40 p.m., a woman called 911 to report her car had just been stolen. Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department reports the woman ran inside her Pyrenees Avenue house to grab something and left her 3-year-old and 5-year-old in her running car.

Before she could return, Silva says the 14-year-old got behind the wheel and drove away.

A nearby officer spotted the boy pull the car over onto a sidewalk and get out of the car, according to Silva.

“Our officer thought something just wasn’t right,” Silva told FOX40. “So he pulled over and as he was doing that he heard over the police radio that a vehicle was just stolen with two small children in the back seat.”

Silva reports the boy tried to run away but the officer quickly took him into custody. The 14-year-old now faces kidnapping, auto theft and traffic charges.

The mother and her two children were reunited.