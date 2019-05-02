2019 Big Day of Giving: Picking an Organization and How to Donate

This morning on FOX40 News, Olivia DeGennaro will be traveling across our area visiting local charities that are accepting donations today.

The annual Big Day of Giving, 24-hour online giving challenge, is here!

There are nearly 600 nonprofits raising money across the Sacramento region that need your help.

Donating online takes just minutes,

Over the past three years, Big Day of Giving has raised over $7 million each year. Over $30 million has been raised since 2013.

We're LIVE! The Big Day of Giving has begun and it's your opportunity to donate now to your favorite regional non-profit. Go online to https://t.co/FXwPpJg6Ni and get involved with #philanthropy #BDOG2019 pic.twitter.com/uEfJajRHlc — Big Day of Giving (@bigdayofgiving) May 2, 2019

Big Day of Giving: Yolo County CASA in Woodland