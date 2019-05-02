Cleanup Continues at Former Stockton Boulevard Homeless Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento County is cleaning up the site of a former homeless encampment a day after dozens of people were evicted and there was a tense standoff between sheriff's deputies and advocates.

Deputies will guard the property, where the old San Juan Motel once stood, for the next several weeks. An affordable housing and retail development is set to be built there.

While many vacated, they didn't entirely relocate. Just outside the fencing, dozens are camping along Stockton Boulevard -- some even closer to the businesses who wanted the camp cleared out.

A sheriff's office spokesperson says they’ll approach the campers on the street the way they initially approached them in the lot over the last few months. Offering referrals to resources or services, and warning them they will eventually be forced to leave.