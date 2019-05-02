Deputies Surround Somerset Home Where Woman Says Her Boyfriend Shot Her Daughter

SOMERSET — El Dorado County deputies have surrounded a home in Somerset where a homicide may have occurred.

Around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a deadly shooting on Meyers Lane. A woman went to a neighbor’s house to call 911 after she says her boyfriend shot her daughter.

The sheriff’s office reports deputies have surrounded the home where the possible homicide occurred and believe the woman’s boyfriend, Ulrich Smith, is still inside.

Nearby Pioneer Elementary School was placed on lockdown.

