Giant Yoda Hot Air Balloon for ‘Star Wars’ Day at the State Capitol

Posted 8:14 AM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11AM, May 2, 2019

In anticipation for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on May 31, The Disneyland Resort is joining our state lawmakers at the Capitol to commemorate “Star Wars” and May the 4th.

May the Fourth might be declared “Star Wars Day” in the state of California.

It’s long been the day “Star Wars” fans celebrate the franchise and now a resolution has been introduced into the state assembly giving May 4th official status.

If it passes it would coincide with the opening of “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” at Disneyland.

On Monday the resolution cleared it’s first committee vote, 10 to zero.

