Man Rips Out Toilet at Lodi Business, Attacks Business Owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- It was a bizarre scene inside Peggy Janke's pet grooming shop Wednesday afternoon.

"About 2, maybe 2:40, I was getting ready to leave. I had my doors locked," Janke told FOX40.

All of a sudden a man, identified by Lodi police as 27-year-old Joshua Williams, showed up at the back door of Janke's business, forcing himself inside.

"He walked right past me, didn’t say a word. Went right to my bathroom and I ran out the back door and got my husband who works next door," she explained.

While inside, Janke said Williams ransacked the bathroom, pulling the toilet out of the floor before ripping a set of lockers off the wall.

"I didn’t know he tore the bathroom apart but you could hear it, the noise," Janke said.

Janke told FOX40 Williams picked up a vacuum inside the bathroom before confronting her husband.

"We both walk up and my husband goes, 'Put the vacuum down and get out of my shop,'" she recalled.

She said Williams attacked her husband, causing bruising to his arms, elbows and face. That prompted others nearby to jump in and help.

But it didn’t stop there.

After attacking Janke's husband, police report Williams was able to get away.

He stole a truck that belonged to a landscaping company at Lodi Memorial Park and Cemetery across the street, according to police. He then crashed it 2 miles away into a power pole on Pine Street.

"There's a lot of safety issues with the power lines being down and the transformers," said Lodi Police Detective Michael Hitchcock.

While Janke said she’s thankful her husband only has bumps and bruises, she also said she'll be better prepared the next time someone comes knocking at her door.

"He won't be coming back through my back door. Next time I have something like that it will not happen," she said.

Williams faces an array of charges, including felony assault, vandalism and possession of narcotics.

A PG&E spokesperson says the power in the area of the crash was restored overnight.