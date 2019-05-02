‘March For Our Lives Too’ Protest Marches from Crocker to Capitol

SACRAMENTO — Dozens of protesters marched from the Crocker Art Museum to the State Capitol on Thursday to bring attention to police use of force reform and gun violence in schools.

The march briefly blocked traffic on the Tower Bridge before moving east on the Capitol Mall.

The group included a number of students from area high schools, and loved ones of people killed by police.

Police reform advocates have been pushing for Assembly Bill 392, which would require law enforcement to only use lethal force when “necessary” instead of “reasonable.”