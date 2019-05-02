Roseville Coach On Leave as Police Investigate Report of Inappropriate Touching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Nearly everyone on the Roseville High School campus has heard about an investigation into an employee accused of inappropriately touching a student.

"My daughter mentioned it when I dropped her off today," parent Stefanie Spanos told FOX40 on Thursday.

Spanos' daughter is a junior.

"She's having a great experience here, and I have two older daughters that have gone here and they have never heard anything negative," she said.

Police are investigating but are offering few details.

"At this point, no official charges have been filed with the district attorney's office but that is a part of the investigation," Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera said.

Still, detectives have not ruled out the possibility of other victims they don't know about.

"If there are other victims out there we would certainly like to hear from them," Baquera said.

No arrests have been made.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District says the employee has been placed on paid administrative leave.

FOX40 has learned, head varsity football coach Larry Cunha is the only member of the faculty currently on leave. The district says Cunha also teaches physical education and weight conditioning.

No one answered the door at Cunha's home Thursday in Rocklin.

"I do have a nephew that was on the football team, and I haven’t heard anything from him as well or my sister," Spanos said. "I mean I just hope it’s not true what they’re saying and maybe there’s some misunderstanding."

Meanwhile, the district asks anyone who feels they have witnessed inappropriate behavior to report it.