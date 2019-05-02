Short Police Pursuit Ends in Deadly Crash North of Woodland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- One person was killed and another was injured in a crash following a short pursuit with Woodland Police Thursday morning.

According to police, a citizen approached an officer about a robbery in progress at a Chevron gas station. When the officer arrived, the officer observed a car backed up near the entrance of the gas station with a driver inside as well as man inside the gas station talking with the clerk.

The officer then observed the man run out of the gas station and into the waiting car. The officer engaged in a short pursuit.

Around 3:30 a.m., the car crashed on Country Road 101, north on Pioneer Avenue just north of Woodland.

Officers said the car hit a power pole and the rolled.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

The two male subjects have not been identified by authorities.

A second person was trapped in the vehicle. He was extricated and transported to a local hospital.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.