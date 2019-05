SACRAMENTO — Officials are urging drivers to take alternate routes as traffic on Highway 99 has been brought to a halt due to police activity at the Stockton Boulevard overpass.

The CHP says southbound traffic is backed up from Highway 50 and northbound traffic is backed up to Calvine Road.

Traffic is being diverted in south Sacramento on Hwy 99 NB at Calvine and SB at Mack due to Police activity on the Stockton over crossing. NO ETO. pic.twitter.com/VKZ5Wz651x — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 2, 2019

This is a developing story.